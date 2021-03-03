Woman saved by plasma ferrosis treatment

Davangere: A woman who was struggling after vascular injury has undergone a successful Plasmapheresis treatment at a private hospital in Davanagere.

Siddamma, a resident of Chinnakatte village in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka was married at 18. She was first treated at the taluk hospital during her first pregnancy, where doctors removed her urinary tract nerve while operating. Following the surgery, she experienced high blood pressure and kidney failure.

After a private hospital in Chitradurga informed her family that she has only little time left, her family members took her to a private hospital in Davanagere where she received Plasmapheresis treatment.

The surgery was the biggest challenge for Dr. Mohan and his team.

Dr. Mohan, a Nephrologist said "We treated her with Plasmapheresis. It is a process in which the liquid part of the blood or plasma, is separated from the blood cells. Typically, the plasma is replaced with another solution such as saline or albumin or the plasma is treated and then returned to the body. She had undergone the treatment five times."

