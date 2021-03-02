Karnataka: Woman gives birth at hospital gate

Gangavati (Karnataka): A woman who was suffering from labour pain gave birth at the entrance of a hospital in Kanakagiri due to the negligence of hospital staffs.

According to reports, a woman from Gauripur in Kanakagiri taluk gave birth to a baby girl at the gate of Kanakagiri Government Hospital. The mother and the child were reportedly healthy.

The relatives who came along with the pregnant lady said that she developed labour pain at around 3 am on Tuesday. The family members rushed to the nearby government hospital where they requested the hospital staff to deal with the pregnant woman. The family members alleged despite several requests, Nagaraj, the doctor on duty, did not pay attention.

The family members tried to shift the pregnant woman to another hospital nearby but failed due to the unavailability of an ambulance in the hospital. Later, the woman gave birth to a baby boy on the hospital premises.

Meanwhile, the locals demanded immediate action over the doctor's negligence.

