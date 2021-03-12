President Kovind appoints new Karnataka HC judge

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court, an official statement said.

According to the Ministry of Law and Justice statement, Kamal has practised for more than 23 years in the Karnataka High Court and subordinate courts at Bengaluru in civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, arbitration, revenue and Waqf matters.

The President made the appointment in the exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution's Article 224, as per the notification issued by the Ministry's Department of Justice.

IANS

