Rakesh Tikait urges Karnataka farmers to be ready to lay siege

Shivamogga(Karnataka): The ongoing farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws on Delhi’s borders extended to South India officially on Saturday with the Bharatiya Kisan Union launching the Raitha Mahapanchayat movement in Shivamogga.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, addressing the Mahapanchayat, Tikait said, "There have been many struggles on the socialist ground in Shimogga district. Our fight will continue until the central government withdraws these three anti- farmers laws. Now the law has been brought against the farmer, in future, laws will be imposed on food. We need to stop companies attacking food sector."

Also read: BKU leader asserts farmer protest to continue for long

"Those who have already lost their land are unemployed. Youths will be unemployed if the land is grabbed from farmers. They are putting forth Kisan Credit Card. Banks, airport, are all for sale. BSNL has also been prepared for sale. They are calling it Vikas," said Tikait.

Rakesh called upon farmers to get ready to lay siege of Bengaluru with tractors. The young generation needs to join hands for our movement. Kisan Manch will decide the future of the government, he said.

Farmer leader Dr Darshan Paul said that the farmers' struggles are only ongoing in Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. That is why we are coming to see what South Indian farmers are doing here, he said. He urged farmers to support the farmers' protest till the end.

Also read: Rakesh Tikait's speech to be released in multiple languages

"The country's second independence struggle has begun under the name of Kisan Manch. All farmers' unions and organizations of the country are united. Even if Modi brings tanker to stop the protest in Delhi, the protest would continue," he said.

Yudavir Singh, who spoke later said ''For the past 120 days, we have been fighting against new farms bill in Delhi. Over 350 farmers have died in the protest. If a dancer gets injured in Mumbai, PM Modi will tweet, but would not react on farmers' death."

About 8,000 people, including several organizations, Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), Congress leaders and others were present at the Mahapanchayat.

Also read: Rakesh Tikait urges Covid jab for protesting farmers