Ramesh Jarkiholi case: Social activist fails to appear before police, seeks protection

Bengaluru: Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli on Thursday did not appear before the Cubbon Park police in connection with his complaint of sex-for-job against Belagavi BJP strongman Ramesh Jarkiholi.

"Today I was supposed to appear but due to a threat to my life I have decided not to go there unless I get adequate security," Kallahalli told reporters.

Read:| Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi resigns from Assembly

The activist said he has told the investigating officer that he would appear on March 9" only after proper security is given".

The activist dropped a bombshell on the 20-month-old BS Yediyurappa led BJP government in the state by accusing Jarkiholi of sexually exploiting a woman by assuring her a job in the Karnataka State Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

Read:| Karnataka: Jarkiholi's brother demands CBI probe in sex scandal

He had complained about the Bengaluru police Commissioner Kamal Pant and the Cubbon Park police station on Tuesday.

As the matter snowballed into a major controversy, the Minister tendered his resignation to Yediyurappa, which was forwarded to Governor Vajubhai Vala who accepted it immediately.

With the resignation, there are 32 ministers now in Karnataka against the sanctioned strength of 34.

PTI

Read:| Karnataka minister caught in sex scandal