Ramesh Jarkiholi CD case: Complaint filed at Sadashiva Nagar police station

Bangaluru: A written complaint has been lodged at Sadashiva Nagar police station in connection with Ramesh Jarakiholi's CD case.

Former minister Ramesh Jarakihioli has lodged a complaint through his close friend and ex MLA Nagaraj. Nagaraj came to the station and filed the complaint on behalf of Ramesh Jarakiholi.

The complaint which is written by Ramesh Jarakiholi alleged that the CD was a blackmail tactic attempted at defaming him.

Central Division DCP Anuchet has informed the SIT chief, Soumedu Mukharjee, about the complaint.

An FIR is likely to be registered in the case.

BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi had resigned on March 3rd from the state cabinet, following a complaint by social activist Dinesh Kallahalli who alleged that the former had sexually harassed a 'job aspirant' woman and later even threatened her and her family members with dire consequences.

His resignation came after protests and criticism by opposition parties and several sections of society, causing a huge embarrassment to the government and the ruling BJP.