SIT intensifies investigation in Jarkiholi CD case

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team has intensified its probe into the CD case involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

The SIT raided the residence of Naresh near Manjunatha Nagar, the kingpin in the case, and collected information. Some people who had contact with him were detained and interrogated. Also during the raid, the SIT seized gold worth lakhs of rupees.

The SIT checked eight bank accounts in various districts of the state, including Bangalore, where the suspects were located. Millions of rupees have been transferred to the accounts within a month. On this basis, the SIT team raided the residence of the suspect Arun and Naresh. This time the family had been interrogated, information was obtained and the documents in the bank account were examined.

Deposited Rs. 5 lakhs:

A suspect (name not known yet) in the CD case has deposited money to his account and his brother's account also. A total of Rs. 40 lakhs was found in his brother's account. The other suspect also went to the bank on two days and deposited Rs. 5 lakhs. Sources said that Rs 26 lakh was found in another suspect's account.

Investigation

The SIT is investigating whether the woman in the clip actually pushed the filming, the purpose behind it and who wanted it made.

The day before the CD surfaced, a total of five people had assembled in the city and their mobile phones were connected to the same tower for two hours.

Dinesh Kallahalli Statement:

It has been revealed that activist Dinesh Kallahalli has given a five-page statement to investigators. Dinesh Kallahalli, who sent his statement yesterday afternoon to investigating officer Dharmendra, described how they got the CD and who gave it.

The SIT is now working on collecting evidence and documents from the person who provided the CD.

