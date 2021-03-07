Ramesh Jarkiholi's brother calls video 'fake', demands CBI probe

Bengaluru: Soon after Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli withdrew the complaint against former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, his brother and BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the CD incident.

Speaking to reporters in Kumara Krupa guest house, Balachandra alleged that there was a big conspiracy in the state in which four teams have been working to defame his brother and forced him to step down from the minister's post.

The plan was also to embarrass the BJP ahead of elections in five states, he said, contending that the videos were fake.

"I believe that the visuals are fake. It should be tested to verify the authenticity," he said.

Seeking a CBI probe into the episode, he said, "Ten ministers of the government and 25 MLAs who met me have urged about CBI enquiry. I will meet my brother Ramesh Jarkiholi, urge him to come out and speak to the media. He should file a complaint against the incident. If he does not, I will file a complaint on his behalf.

In a twist to the alleged CD scandal, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli said he would withdraw his police complaint against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, which had led to his resignation.

Dinesh Kallahalli said he will withdraw the complaint as he was hurt by allegations of a Rs 5 crore deal, levelled by Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. But, the activist's lawyer said there were some technical problems due to which the decision was taken.

As the CD issue becomes major controversy, Ramesh Jarkiholi tendered his resignation to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, which was forwarded to Governor Vajubhai Vala, who accepted it immediately.

Amid apprehensions of a conspiracy being hatched to defame them, six ministers of Karnataka have secured a court injunction restraining media from airing or publishing any defamatory content against them.

