Ready to give protection to the young girl's family: DCP Dr. Vikram Amate

Belgaum (Karnataka): FIR has been lodged after a complaint by a father of a young woman in the case of the Ramesh Jarkiholi CD. DCP Dr. Vikram Amate said that the investigation is being carried out and that they are ready to give protection to the young girl's family.

Belgaum DCP Dr. Vikram Amate

The father of a young woman has filed a case in the APMC police station. He says, his daughter was kidnapped by strangers in connection with the Ramesh Jarkiholi CD case. An FIR has been lodged on a complaint lodged by the father of the young woman. The DCP said that a special investigation team comprising Market ACP and APMC CPI are already investigating the case.

"The decision to hand over the case to the SIT will be decided in the future. Now the investigation has begun. We will take the call on handing over the case to SIT based on the facts collected during this investigation. The family who complained yesterday asked for protection. We will be ready to provide security."

