Retired Karnataka teacher spends Rs 30 lakh develop forest

Ramanagara: A retired teacher, Putaswamy, hailing from Channapatna taluk, has spent over Rs 30 lakh for planting trees, without taking any financial help from anyone.

Following his love for nature since childhood, the retired teacher decided to conserve nature after completing his service as a teacher for over 32 years.

Putaswamy has developed almost 20 parks and has been continuously nurturing them too.

His garden at Bhoohalli, which was once a three-acre barren land is now converted into a forest that is also home to different species of animals and birds.

The trees planted include Guava, custard apple, Java Plum among others.

