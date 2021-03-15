With rising number of cases, fear of second wave looms in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka logged 932 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.61 lakh and the toll to 12,397, the Health Department said on Monday.

This is due to an increase in the number of infected people over the past 15 days. The number of coronavirus cases in the state, including Bangalore, doubled in March.

The day also saw 429 patients getting discharged after recovery. Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of fresh cases, with 550 infections. Cumulatively 9,61,204 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,397 deaths and 9,39,928 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Meanwhile, new cases in one day were 300-400 before. But now it is crossing the 900 mark per day.

Speaking regarding this, Dr Sachin of Manipal hospital said, "By seeing the positivity rate, we can say that we are moving towards the 2nd wave of the coronavirus. In the early days of Covid-19, people took safety measures very seriously. People wore masks, maintained social distance, and gave frequent attention to clean hands. But for the past two months, people are completely neglecting it.

"Interstate and international passengers are free to travel now. Before there was prohibition in border areas. But now it is back to normal and the number of infected people are rising. Screening tests and effective treatment have reduced the mortality rate, but cases are rising. It is mandatory to sanitize, wear a mask, and maintain a social gap to prevent 2nd wave of the coronavirus," he said.

"People's neglect is now causing the infection to spread in the state again. Although the government or department did not officially declare the 2nd wave of Corona, the figures appear to be entering into the 2nd wave," he added.

