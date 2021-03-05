Rs 5 crore deal involved in Jarkiholi CD case, claims Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said that a Rs 5 crore deal was made in the alleged sex-for-job scam which involved former state minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

"In this case, a Rs 5 crore deal has been stuck. This is the information I have. Arrest the blackmailers first and the government should present information before the people," Kumaraswamy said.

Also Read: Ramesh Jarakiholi supporters attempt suicide, demand probe

He further alleged that Rs five crore was demanded from the minister for the CDs, but when the minister refused to pay, the CD was leaked to the media.

It may be mentioned here that a massive controversy broke out after social activist Dinesh Kalahalli released a CD, showing Jarkiholi in a compromising position with a woman.

Jakiholi, the former Water Resources minister has tendered his resignation after the incident came to light.

Also Read: Sex tapes and the downfall of ministers