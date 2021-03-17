RSS's decision-making body to elect new General-Secretary during 2-day meet

Bengaluru: The Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP ideological parent, will hold its 2-day meeting at Channenahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru this Friday and Saturday.

A new Sarkaryavah (general secretary) will be elected during the 2-day meeting. It remains to be seen if incumbent Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi will get another term or if Sah Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, who hails from Karnataka, will be picked as per speculation. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagavath will chair the meet.

The ABPS will also chalk out an action plan for the next three years, RSS's national media cell chief Arun Kumar told reporters in a press meet held at Channenahalli.

“Our expansion plan is mainly geographical,” he said. “We should reach every family in every village. There are 60,000 mandals (each with 7-8 villages) and 60,000 colonies in urban areas with a population of 10,000. After reaching these mandals and colonies, we want to reach sub-colonies.” In all, Kumar said there were 1.2 lakh mandals and colonies of which the RSS had reached about 60,000-65,000, he explained.

Also read: RSS-affiliated trade union announces countrywide protest against privatisation

The ABPS was to be held in Bengaluru last year, but it was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Usually, we expect 1,500 people to attend. This time, we will have only 450 attendees," Arun Kumar said. Also, it’ll be a 2-day meeting instead of three days he clarified.

Resolutions will be passed during this meeting. Replying to a reporters question, if the contentious Farm Bills will also be discussed, Kumar said there will be a discussion on contemporary issues.