RTI activist registers complaint against Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka): RTI activist Kunigal Ramesh has lodged a complaint against CM Yeddyurappa. On Feb 5, CM B.S. Yeddyurappa had said that "RTI activists are always on the road and they are putting cases on us. They always file cases against the ministers, it is common. If we make up our mind, we can also file a false case against them. Then they can not do anything," he said.

Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa

Murders and attacks on RTI activists have been common for some years. If people in the higher position say things like this, then what about us, questions RTI activist Kunigal Ramesh. If any information is needed get through the RTI. It is also constitutional law. However, it is not right to file false cases against us. A rowdy sheet has already opened on some RTI activists, added Ramesh.

RTI activist Kunigal Ramesh

Read: J&K RTI activists demand information commission on International Info Access Day