RTPCR negative report mandatory for people arriving in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Speaking after a meeting with the commissioners of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and arbitrators, Karnataka Medical Education and Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said that it is compulsory for inbound travellers to Bengaluru to submit RTPCR Covid negative report.

The new guideline which will come into effect from April 1 will also include stamping the hands of infected people and putting up notices before the houses where infected people are accommodated.

The key discussion resolutions taken at the meeting are:

1. 1. More than 60% of people coming from outside the city are spreading coronavirus.

2. If you live in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chandigarh as well as other states and come to Bangalore, to live in Bengaluru, the RTPCR Negative Test is mandatory.

3. There are more positive cases in large apartments.

4. If one gets positive, everyone in the family gets infected.

5. Marshals will focus on the market, the bus station, the railway station, theatres, the wedding venues, various programs, religious venues, schools and college campuses.

6. So far, the owner has only been fined if Covid rules were not followed. From now on, organizers will also be fined.

7. Not more than 500 people can attend a program. Only 200 people are allowed to attend the event inside the building.

8. Covid virus strains have changed.

9. 198 ambulances are deployed to the city's 198 wards. More will be done if necessary.

10. Quarantine will be ramped up.

11. The infected will be stamped on hand.

12. many people between the ages of 20 and 40 are infected.

13. Asymptomatic corona patients are roaming here and there. Hence we will put a seal on an infected person.

14. Awareness work is done to suppress Covid.

15. The vaccine will be distributed in 450 units from April 1, depending on preference

16. Help desk kiosk and a nodal officer is appointed to every government hospital for easy access when people come to a government hospital.

17. When the test report arrives within 24 hours, 20 primary and secondary contacts must be identified.

18. All the guidelines of the Central and State Government should be followed.

19. Request not to hold unnecessary programs, marches and protests for two months.

20. Complex and apartments should be sanitized from time to time.

21. Instruction is given to Cinema teams and actors.

22. The election officer will also be informed to issue an election guideline.

23. Strict guidelines will be issued for Holi, Ramzan and other festivals.

24. There is no vaccine shortage in Bengaluru. Four lakh doses arrived yesterday.

