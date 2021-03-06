Sadananda Gowda backs Jarakiholi says 'technology can be manipulated'

Bengaluru: Speaking about the recent the CD Case that has rocked the Karnataka government, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said that technology can be manipulated.

"The BJP High Command demanded resignation from Ramesh Jarakiholi after the CD case cropped up. CDs are making an impact in politics nowadays. It is embarrassing. Technology is so advanced that anything can be manipulated," he said while talking to the media on Saturday.

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda speaks to the press

"Yet not all of them are manipulated. An investigation is underway. It is the responsibility of all of us to give importance to morality. The social system is also affected When morality is in trouble. This is also a problem for the administration," said Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

"The President and the General Secretaries of the BJP have asked us about the Jarakiholi CD issue. We report based on the media report. When such allegations come naturally, the minister should cooperate with the investigation," Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda said.

Responding to other ministers' moves Sadananda Gowda said, "we cannot interfere. Every person thinks about his future. They keep the next step by looking at their future. It's up to them, but It is not to go to court unnecessarily."

