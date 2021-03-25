Drugs case: Actor Tanish breaks down during inquiry

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police issued a notice to Telugu actor Tanish and three others in connection with the alleged drug mafia case. The Telugu actor wept at the hearing of the case, police sources said.

During the inquiry, Tanish revealed that he was involved in a party at Kannada Producer Shankar Gowda's residence only once.

Tanish was questioned by the Govindpura police station in Bengaluru on March 17 as well.

"My new cinema project was cancelled after the Bangalore police gave notice. I signed a new cinema project on March 14, but that has also been cancelled. After the notice was issued, every cinema project has been cancelled. Please do not call me again for inquiry," the actor requested the Eastern Division DCP Sharanappa with tears, police sources revealed.

Tanish also revealed that Shankar Gowda offered to give him a chance in Kannada Cinema. "I thought I will get a chance in the Kannada industry. So I was in touch with Shankar Gowda," he said.

"When I came to Bangalore, I met Shankar Gowda to discuss cinema. I attended a party at his residence only once," Tanish told Govindpura police.