Sandalwood producer arrested in drugs case

Bengaluru(Karnataka): Police have arrested Shankar Gowda ,Sandalwood film producer in connection with Govindpura drugs case in Bengaluru.

Sources said that it was revealed to the police that he was in contact with drug peddlers. Police raided his house and issued a notice to those in close contact with him.

The case was registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and the Indian Penal Code.

