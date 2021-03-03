Karnataka minister resigns over sex video

Bengaluru: Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarakiholi on Wednesday resigned from the cabinet as an alleged video of him seeking sexual favour was released on Tuesday. According to reports, his resignation has been accepted by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and sent to the Governor for approval.

Resignation letter of Karnataka Minister

Read: Karnataka minister caught in sex scandal

A video was released to news channels on Tuesday, in which Karnataka Major and Medium Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarakiholi could be allegedly seen with a woman in a compromising position.

Read: Will resign if proven guilty, Karnataka minister

The video has been released at a time when the BJP is gearing up to face regional elections and just two days ahead of the month-long Budget session is scheduled to commence in Karnataka on March 4.

Read: Karnataka minister warns of illegal hoarding of explosives