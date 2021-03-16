SIT records Ramesh Jarakiholi's statement in CD gate

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the CD gate, recorded former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's statement on Tuesday.

The SIT recorded a four-page statement at Jarkiholi's residence in Sadashivanagar.

Also Read: Karnataka CD Case: SIT sends suspect's voice sample to FSL

"I am not in the said video and have nothing to do with it. I had come to know about the video four months back from the former MLA Nagaraj. He along with a few other MLAs had demanded Rs 5 crore in exchange for the CD. As I did not pay them, they used the video to tarnish my image," Jarkiholi said.

The SIT has also served a notice to the woman seen in the video, directing her to appear before the police.

Also Read: Karnataka: Police probe missing suspects in CD case

The notice to the woman, who remains absconding since the video emerged, is pasted on the door of her residence in Vijayapura district.

A massive controversy broke out in Karnataka after social activist Dinesh Kalahalli released the CD, which purported showed Jarkiholi in a compromising position with a woman.

Also Read: Arrests made in Karnataka sex tape case