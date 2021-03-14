Karnataka: Police probe missing suspects in CD case

Bengaluru: In connection with the CD case involving former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating five people, including a private news channel reporter and two other suspects are said to be absconding.

Jarakiholi lodged a complaint to Home Minister Basavaraja Bommayi alleging defamation and said that the CD is fake. The SIT conducted a lengthy inquiry for eight hours on Friday and the mobile phones of the suspects were sent for investigation. In addition, a laptop and pen drive were seized from the suspects' house yesterday.

Secret meeting before CD release

Social worker Dinesh Kallahalli complained to Cubbon Park police station on behalf of the young woman. However, the day before lodging the complaint, the five suspects had a secret meeting at RT Nagar and it was found out by the SIT from a technical inquiry.

After meeting on March 1, the suspects filed a complaint at Cubbon Park police station on March 2 with the help of Dinesh Kallahalli. As Jarakiholi brothers held a press conference after a few days, they were alerted. In order to avoid surveillance, they bought a new SIM card. Later, they fled to Vijayapura in Chikkamagaluru in Andhra Pradesh.

The five were taken into custody in a single day, as ordered by SIT chief Soumundu Mukherjee. The young woman seen in the CD was living in RT Nagar and had been hiding in Goa for four days as the case unfolded. According to sources, she has returned to Bengaluru and is staying at a resort outside Bengaluru.

One of the suspects who was taken into custody was planning to buy a Fortuner car worth Rs 44 lakh in Yashawanthapura. He had paid Rs 2 lakhs and told the showroom staff that he would pay the rest of the money online. As the case unfolded, he absconded. SIT is tracking down the bank transaction of the suspect.

