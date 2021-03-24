Sex tape: Minister dares lawmakers to come clean

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The sleaze CD controversy allegedly involving a former minister of the Karnataka government took an ugly turn. Participating in a discussion on the issue, health minister Dr K Sudhakar who is also the medical education minister of Karnataka proposed a character challenge. In a challenge, he said let an investigation be conducted on the personal life of all the 224 MLAs.

Health minister Dr K Sudhakar proposes character challenge

"Leaders like KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy, former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, B Muniyappa are Satya Harischandras, right? They are all model to the society by following the Monogamous... let's all accept. Let an investigation be conducted on all the 224 MLAs," he urged.

Earlier, opposition MLAs demanded the resignation of six ministers including Dr K Sudhakar. Reacting to the opposition demand, Sudhakar stated that an investigation shall happen against all 224 MLAs including former ministers. "Let the people of Karnataka know the truth," he stated.

"Let people know who are the Maryada Purushottamas, Satya Harischandras. Congress and JDS leaders are claiming that they are Shri Ramachandraas. I am challenging them. Let all 224 MLAs undergo the litmus test. All should prove that they have never had any illicit relationships. If an investigation happens the true face of all the leaders will come out. I am also ready for the investigation," he said.

His challenge now stirred up hornet's nest in state politics.

Mixed reaction to the minister's statement

Dr K Sudhakar's statement has led to a massive controversy. His statement on monogamy is literally a debate now. It received a mixed reaction.

No one is Satya Harischandra here!

Former minister HD Kumaraswamy hit out at Sudhakar. Stating that no one is Satya Harischandras, he stated that sex is common among all the living beings created by God. It is natural. It should be within the four walls. "Through this CD, it has become public. I don't know why Sudhakar mentioned my name," he expressed his displeasure.

I am monogamous: DK Shivakumar

Speaking to the reporters in Vidhana Soudha, KPCC president DK Shivakumar stated that he has only one wife. I have only one family.

"One minister has given good words for the state. Whatever people say, I have only one wife and family. I will discuss other issues later. He made allegations against all the MLAs," he charged.

Let investigation happen

KPCC working president, former minister, Satish Jarakiholi, a Congress MLA and brother of former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi stated that a person in a responsible post has given this statement. Let an investigation happen on all. Let a fact-finding committee shall be appointed. Let Chief Minister order for the investigation. All 225 MLAs shall undergo the investigation," he said.

Let Sudhakar visit Lord Rama temple

JDS leader, former minister HD Revanna stated that today we have a double engine government here. BJP is in power both at the centre and the state. Let an investigation happen. If required, let them visit Lord Rama temple," he said. "Let an investigation happen. Let the truth come out in public," he said.

No work for the minister?

Jayanagar MLA, Congress leader Sowmya Reddy hit out at minister Sudhakar for his statement. "What he doesn't have any work to do?. We are fighting for justice for a woman. Let him understand why we are holding a protest. Let someone approach CBI. "We are not holding protest for personal reasons. Let Sudhakar understand this," she said.

Opposition within the party

Meanwhile, Sudhakar's statement didn't go well with his own party lawmakers. Former minister Raju Gowda expressed his displeasure over the statement of Sudhakar. "He is a minister. We are MLAs. He must withdraw his statement. We are not like the common man. We have responsibilities. We have our own position. Those in responsible posts shall not give such statements," he said.

Women and child welfare minister Shashikala Jolle also expressed her displeasure over the statement. "I didn't check his statement. But such statements are not correct. He shall not make such statements involving all. There are many women MLAs. Making such charges is not correct," she said.

