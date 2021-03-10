Sleaze CD: Tainted ex-minister hires private detectives

Bengaluru: Karnataka milk federation chairman and tainted BJP leader, Ramesh Jarakiholi's younger brother, Balachandra Jarakiholi on Wednesday said that they have hired a prominent detective agency to gather evidence-based information to name their political rivals in their complaint.

"We know who all are involved and hatched this conspiracy to bring disrepute to our family. In total nine people are involved in this, barring the woman who is seen in 'fake CD'. Our family will remain united till this case is over keeping our political aspirations aside for the time being," he explained to reporters.

He asserted that the family has decided to teach 'required lessons' to those politicians who are involved in targetting Ramesh.

"Let our opponents not take this as a mere warning, we are going to lodge complaints naming them. Therefore, we are gathering required evidence-based information against such influential people," he said.

Answering a question, the KMF chairman conceded that along with 15 Legislators, he had met Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa and none of us demanded that the cabinet berth be given to me. "We demanded that Ramesh must be brought back into the cabinet and his honour must be restored," he said.

IANS

