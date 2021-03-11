South Africa Covid strain found in Karnataka

Shivamogga (Karnataka): South African strain of COVID-19 was detected in a 58-year-old person, who came to Bengaluru on February 22 from Dubai. The person has been put under institutional quarantine in Shivamogga. Nine of his primary contacts have also been traced and isolated. They have been tested and reports are awaited.

The man had gone to Saudi Arabia via Dubai in January for work. But after reaching Dubai, he was not allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia. The person stayed in Dubai for 15 days unable to get a flight back to India.

He left Dubai on February 21 and returned to Bengaluru on February 22. A sample from him was collected at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Afterwards, he returned to Shivamogga and was in quarantine for a week at home. He later started trading at his provisional store.

Officials from Bengaluru were informed last night about the South African strain of the virus found in the man's sample. Shivamogga health department immediately sent the man, including his wife and son, to McGann Covid Hospital.

Swab samples of nine people, who were in primary contact with the person, were also collected and sent for testing. The people were later quarantined. Even the people who came to the shop will also undergo swab test very soon, a health department official said.