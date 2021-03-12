Karnataka man tests negative for S Africa variant

Shivamogga: After a 58-year-old person who came to Bengaluru on February 22 from Dubai tested positive with the South African strain of COVID-19, it has now been now reported that he has tested negative.

District Health Officer, Dr. Rajesh Suragihalli also confirmed the news saying the Dubai-returnee and nine people, who were in primary contact with him tested negative for the South Africa strain of Covid 19.

The man was put under institutional quarantine in Shivamogga. Nine of his primary contacts were also traced and isolated. Now their reports came and suspected people have tested for negative.

The man had gone to Saudi Arabia via Dubai in January for work. But after reaching Dubai, he was not allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia. The person stayed in Dubai for 15 days unable to get a flight back to India.

He left Dubai on February 21 and returned to Bengaluru on February 22. A sample from him was collected at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Afterwards, he returned to Shivamogga and was in quarantine for a week at home. He later started trading at his provisional store.

Officials from Bengaluru were informed about the South African strain of the virus found in the man's sample. Shivamogga health department immediately sent the man, including his wife and son, to McGann Covid Hospital.

