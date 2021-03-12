South African strain of COVID-19 found in Karnataka

Bellary: Two people in Karnataka have tested positive for the South African variant of Covid 19.

The siblings in their first test upon arrival at the Bengaluru airport from Dubai were found to be negative.

They had a temperature after reaching Bellary on February 18 and a second test produced positive results. Both were sent to a trauma care centre and later quarantined at home.

Tests have been done on their primary contacts as well.

