Specially-abled woman's artworks reach far and wide

Shivamogga: 'Disabilities do not dishearten those who are driven by determination' and this is being proven by Meena who suffers from muscular dystrophy.

Meena, who hails from Hoshahalli in Shivamogga district, has been living with the disease since birth and owing to weak muscles, she is bedridden.

Meena's artworks

However, she did not let her disability come in her way.

The young entrepreneur creates mesmerizing artwork and has a huge fan following in the country and abroad.

She creates home decor items using surface work, duke page, mixed media, medium density fireboard, pot, ceramic glass technique. Besides, she creates artwork on furniture. Her self crafted key holders, photo holders, wall holders, key bunch hangers, watch boxes, bottle work is in high demand. She sells her artworks online.

Meena's artworks

She learnt arts and crafts as a hobby. Her studies were at standstill after 10th standard due to her disability and later her dexterity turned out to be her saviour.

"It was very important for me to be independent. I thought that I would become a burden for my family otherwise," said Meena.

Meena did a course in home decor from Bombay Art and Craft company. She imports colours for her artwork.

