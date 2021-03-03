Then Halappa, now Jarkiholi: BSY govt faces embarrassing situation

Bengaluru (Karnataka): In 2008, when Yeddyurappa was the chief minister for the first time in the BJP government, his colleague, Minister Haratalu Halappa was accused of sexual scandal. He was accused of raping his friend's wife. The government and the party were embarrassed and Halappa had resigned from the minister post.

Now Yeddyurappa has come back to power and Yeddyurappa is leading the government for a second time.

Read: Karnataka minister caught in sex scandal

But this time Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is facing an allegation of sexual misconduct. Video of the minister's private moments with a young woman is revealed. As the video released, Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has not been contacted by anyone and has not responded.

Ramesh Jarakiholi joined BJP through operation Kamala. Opposition parties are already asking Jarkiholi to resign. The session is scheduled to start on March 4 and the government will face criticism from opposition parties.

Read: Pollachi sex scandal case: Cop slaps a college student for holding protest

Chief Minister Yeddyurappa had earlier asked Halappa to resign immediately. The CM's stand on allegations against Minister Jarkiholi is creating curiosity among people as Ramesh Jarkiholi played a key role in the formation of the government.

Sex scandal during Siddaramaiah's government

A similar sex video revelation took place in the Siddaramaiah cabinet also. Minister H.Y. Meti had sexually abused a woman. The video was captured by the minister's gunman. Meti had resigned from the post of minister after the video surfaced.

Read: K'taka orders CBI probe into phone tapping scandal