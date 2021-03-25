This 10-year-old girl is a friend of horses in distress

Bengaluru (Karnataka): We have seen many children working to help animals in distress. Ten-year-old Simhasthitha is walking a road that is less travelled and she has raised as much as Rs. 80,000 to help horses in distress. She won the heart of all animal lovers with her love for horses.

Simhasthitha helps horses

Simhasthitha, a Class Four student, used her YouTube videos to collect funds during lockdown to extend help for horses in distress.

There is an interesting story behind her achievement. A Non-Governmental Organisation by the name of Samabhava is working for the cause of horses in distress and it faced a financial crisis at the time of lockdown.

Samabhava is looking after 60 horses and it was struggling to provide fodder for the horses. At the time, Simhasthitha came across the challenge faced by the NGO and decided to help.

READ: Lockdown impact: 60 horses die due to starvation in Puri



"Since my childhood days, I am seeing horses. I love horses. At the time of lockdown, my father asked me to visit the NGO and help. I was helping feed these horses. I made videos of the same. As my brother is a cricketer, many extended financial help," she said.

"My dream is to become a jockey. I want to start an NGO to save the animals," she added.

The founder of Samabhava Sandesh Raju said, "Samabhava is working for the cause of the horses in distress especially those which are not well. I was working for the cause of animals since my childhood days. I was deeply moved by the difficulties faced by the horses in the towns. So to help them I started this NGO."

"Samabhava was started in the year 2010. In the last 11 years, we rescued 62 horses. Presently we have 25 horses. Among them, many are blind and unwell, etc. The horses which are used for tanga, jataka, events are left on the roadside once they become old and unhealthy. We rescue these horses," Raju said about the objective of the NGO.

READ: Indian Army hands over 20 trained horses and 10 MDT dogs to Bangladesh Army