This village famous for sending soldiers from every house to serve nation

Davanagere (Karnataka): Tholahunase, a small village in Karnataka's Davanagere district is very famous as every house in this village has at least one soldier serving India. This village has contributed the highest number of soldiers across the country.

But the surprising fact is every house in this village has two or four persons serving the country and till now no soldier from this village died in any military operations.

About 240 jawans from Tholahunase village are currently serving in the defence and it also has over 300 ex-servicemen.

Tholahunase is a remote village in the Davanagere district which was once famous for the cotton mills. In this village for every house, two or four persons are serving the country. So naturally, this village is known as the village of soldiers. Hundreds of youths in this village are serving the Indian army, navy, air force and paramilitary forces.

"There is an interesting story behind the huge number of soldiers in this village. In 1994, four youths from this village joined the Indian Army. Encouraged by them, over 240 village youth joined the various military forces serving the country and now they are encouraging the youth to join the military," a local said.

"Youths from this village are serving in the India army, BSF, CRPF. The youths say their mothers never stop them from joining the armed forces and they are helping their sons to realise the dream of serving the country," the local added.

"Till date since 1994, no soldier from this village died in any part of the country. This is helping the village in a big way to send many of our children to the army. Our only aim is to give selfless service to the nation and pass on the same goal to the next generations," he added.

