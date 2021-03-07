Criminals held after encounter with police in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Rowdy-sheeter Chaddi Kiran and one of his associates have been arrested by Bengaluru Police on Sunday after a brief encounter.

Police personnel opened fire in self-defence when he attacked a cop while attempting to flee along with his associate. Kiran is hospitalised after a leg injury and his condition is stable, the police said.

Kiran and his associates are accused in March 2 attempt to murder case. Rowdy Sheeter Kiran and his associates are having more than 10 serious cases against them. Kiran was released on February 3, 2021, the police added.

The police received the information that Kiran is coming near Laggere Bridge in Bengaluru.

"At around 4:15 AM on Sunday, Police Sub Inspector Naveed and police staff waited there and when they attempt to arrest him, Chaddi Kiran tried to escape by overspeeding. When our police staff attempted to arrest him physically, Rowdy sheeter Chaddi Kiran and his associate Dasa attacked police staff PC Basavanna with a knife," the police said.

To save his staff and effect arrest of Rowdy Sheeter and his associate, Naveed fired in air.

"Still, the accused didn't surrender, then Naveed shot Chaddi Kiran on the Right leg. He is shifted to Bowring Hospital. He is stable and under observation," the police said.

Kiran's associate Dasa has been arrested and police staff Basavanna is stable, it added.

ANI INPUTS