Two Kabaddi players killed in road accident in Karnataka

Vijayapura: Two Kabaddi players lost their lives and 6 others were wounded after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck near Vijayapura city in Karnataka on Wednesday morning.

Read: Two killed four injured in Jammu road accident

The accident took place when the athletes were coming from Baramatti in Maharastra to participate in the bidding process for the Kabaddi Pro League tournament at Tulasigeri village of Bagalkote district in Karnataka.

The deceased were identified as Sohel (22) and Mahadeva (20).

Read: Worker dies as metro pillar crashes in Delhi

A total of eight sportsmen were travelling in the vehicle, out of which two died on the spot. The injured were admitted to Kolhara Primary Health Center and later shifted to the District Hospital for further treatment.

The Kolhara police have registered a case. However, the cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

Read: 8 dead after bus falls into gorge in Himachal