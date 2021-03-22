Two killed in tipper-car collision in Karnataka

Anekal: Two people died in an accident involving a tipper lorry and a car on Attibele-Hosuru National Highway.

Deceased car passengers are yet to be identified. The car belonged to Tamil Nadu.

A team of officers from Attibele police station visited the spot and cleared the road for traffic.

The police are trying to identify the victims.

