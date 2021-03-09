Under which law is Kerala border blocked? High Court to Karnataka

Bengaluru: The High Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the state government over the issue of restricting the transport between Kasaragod of Kerala and Dakshina Kannada district. It has also questioned the government on which law restricts transport between two districts. Court insists to check the RTPCR report at the border and allow for travel between the two states to continue.

Lawyer B. Subbayya of Kasaragodu questioned the order issued by the Dakshina Kannada District Collector on February 18. Lawyer Subbayya filed a public interest petition which was heard by a divisional bench headed by Chief Justice A S Oka.

The government lawyer informed the bench that no changes had been made relating to transport. The Bench expressed its displeasure and said that under what law has such a restriction been imposed? The court said that restriction on border traffic is against the centre's Covid guidelines.

An advocate of the petitioner told the court that, there are a total of 25 roads from Kerala to Karnataka districts. There is no barrier on traffic movement between other districts. However, movement restriction has been imposed on four roads from Kasaragod to Dakshina Kannada. He explained that this has caused huge traffic congestion. The high court insisted that the Dakshina Kannada District Collector submit an affidavit to clarify on what basis these rules have been imposed. The hearing was postponed to May 18.

