Usain Bolt of Kambala, Srinivasa Gowda creates new record

Belthangady (Dakshina Kannada): Srinivasa Gowda chased down the buffalos of Panila Baada Pujari in the senior section of Kambala and completed 100 meters distance in just 8.96 seconds. The overall distance of this race is 125 meters and he ran this distance in just 11.21 seconds. Calculated to 100 meters, he reached the target in 8.96 seconds. In 2020 Srinivasa Gowda had set a world record by chasing in 9.55 seconds (100 meters).

Srinivasa Gowda

Later, Akkeri Suresh Shetty and Irvattur Ananda broke these records respectively. Bajagoli Nishant Shetty set a record in the recent Mangalore Kambala at 9.19 seconds. Now, Srinivasa Gowda has broken all the records again.

