'Will power' behind woman named for top award

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka): Sabitha Monis, a specially-abled woman, has been chosen for the National Woman Achiever award, 2021. The woman without hands has made exemplary achievements in life.



Recognizing her efforts and perseverance, the joint selection committee of the National Press Council of India and the Newspapers Association of Karnataka has chosen her for the distinguished honour. She is currently serving as the children's welfare officer at Alva's Education Foundation.

Monis is a resident of Gardadi village in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. She wrote exams with her feet and has been casting vote as well. She has been consistently voting in every election and believes in the democratic process.

She has a remarkable academic record and had passed MSW with 67% marks from Alva’s College of Social Work, Mangalore University in 2009. In addition, she completed her MA in Sociology with first class from Kuvempu Open University, PG Diploma in Human Resource Management.

She completed her BA (HPS) with 67% from Alva’s College, Moodabidri and PUC with 81% from Government Junior College, Venur, Belthangady. During her degree, she was a student welfare officer. In the tenth standard, she had scored 71% and had scored 82% in the seventh standard.

Persevering amidst challenges, Monis has proven that determination and will power would enable one to move ahead in life.

