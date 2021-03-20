Yeddyurappa leadership will change after five-state elections: Yathnal

Vijayapura (Karnataka): Senior BJP MLA from Karnataka and former Union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has once again taunted chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, saying that CM change in the state is sure after the five-state assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Yatnal said, "The same CM will not be able to go to the assembly elections in the next election. The change of CM has made in Uttarakhand before the five-state assembly elections and the same incident will also happen with Karnataka but after the upcoming assembly polls."

"Similarly, CM changes will be made in Haryana and Karnataka after the five-state elections. This is because the national general secretary of the party is aware of the situation and therefore, CM change is certain," he added.

