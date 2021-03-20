Yeddyurappa's son keen to win over Maski constituency

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Vijayendra, who has won two constituencies, which the BJP has not been able to win so far, is back to the Maski constituency with the dream of continuing his victory campaign.

Vijayendra, who was not able to get the ticket to the Varuna constituency has started serving as the Secretary-General of Yuva Morcha in the state. Later he was appointed as the Vice President of the State BJP on July 31, 2020. He did campaigns and made the party win 2 elections when he was Secretary-General of Yuva morcha and vice president of state BJP. Now he is ready to face the 3rd election campaign.

Vijayendra, who was in charge of KR Pate's by-election in December 2019 when he was secretary-general of Yuva Morcha, played a significant role in the victory of BJP candidate Narayana Gowda. Till that day, BJP had newer won in the KR Pete constituency and Vijayendra made BJP win.

After that the by-election of the Shira constituency in 2020, Vijayendra was in charge of the election. On July 31, 2020, Vijayendra, who had been appointed as the BJP's state vice president, started campaigning for the Shira constituency. Vijayendra, who stayed in Shira for over a month, used a team of Tammesh Gowda and MLA Premangouda to form an electoral strategy and proved his power by making BJP candidate Dr Rajesh Gowda win in the bypolls.

Now in charge of Maski constituency by-election for the third time, Vijayendra is dreaming of a hat-trick win. The BJP will campaign for the BJP candidate by organizing electoral strategy, campaign strategy, house-to-house campaign and conferences.

Vijayendra, who won the election of KR Pate and Shira in response to the criticism that Vijayendra has stepped up for political gain in the shadow of his father, has now embraced the Masky constituency as a challenge to further solidify his future in the party and prove his existence once again.

Vijayendra met his father, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, took his father's blessing and went towards Maski. The party did not announce the candidate for Maski constituency, the BJP is likely to announce the name of Pratap Gowda Patil.

There are already talks in the party that where Vijayendra campaigns, BJP will win for sure. Even opposition parties are giving his example. He has grown in politics and with that enthusiasm, he is now ready for a campaign in Maski.

If the BJP candidate wins in the Maski by-election, Vijayendra will be a charismatic figure. He will be known as the hat trick winner of by-elections. In case the candidate loses, Vijayendra should take moral responsibility. It is Vijayendra's responsibility of making the BJP win in the Maski by-election.

Responsibility amid discontent

Internally many BJP leaders have expressed displeasure over the status of Vijayendra in the party. When he was a ticket aspirant in the Varun constituency, many opposed this. He was later denied the ticket and was appointed as the Yuva Morcha general secretary. Some leaders were indirectly displeased with this responsibility. Even senior leaders of the party are displeased with the fact that leaders like Jagdish Shettar, Eshwarappa should campaign. Despite all these criticisms, Vijayendra has to survive by winning.

