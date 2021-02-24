Young woman groped on moving train in Karnataka

Mangaluru: A case of sexual harassment in the train has now surfaced as a young woman was reportedly groped while commuting to Mangaluru in Karnataka from Varkala in Kerala.

A man allegedly groped her and the young woman recorded the miscreant's behaviour later and posted it in her Instagram account as a live video.

Young woman groped in moving train in Karnataka

The video has gone viral on social media. FIR was registered against the man in Railway Police station, Mangaluru and he was arrested.

Suhan Alva, student leader, said that two similar cases were reported recently in Mangaluru. We have extended support to the young woman and we would rise against the ongoing violence against women.

