Kasaragod jail inmates reap high yield from organic farm

Kasaragod: The premises of the district jail in Kasaragod is contrary to the strictness inside the jail. Grapevines and organic vegetables fill the place with verdure and hope.

Besides cultivating a barren land, organic farming has been initiated in the jail premises also aimed at the mental transformation of the inmates who have reached the prisons for many reasons.

The vegetables grown here in the joint efforts of the staff and the prison inmates are being used for food at the prison. The 30 cents of barren land in the jail premises at Chemmattam Vayal, Kanhangad in Kasaragod has been transformed into an organic farm. Organic farming was started besides other engagements for the inmates including seed pen making and LED bulb making. With prompt care by the inmates and the staff, high yield was reaped.

Also read: Seat allocation proves tricky for political parties in Kerala

Many crops including maize, cabbage, long beans, spinach, and lady's finger are being grown in the jail premises. The grapevines with bunches hanging here and there are also attracting visitors at the jail. Grapes are being grown near the women’s block of the prisons for two years now. Though the harvest was not up to the mark last time, this season, the vines are full of grape bunches.

Also read: Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday

The State Agricultural Department and Haritha Kerala Mission have been offering all support for the farming initiative at the jail premises.

The jail has been also serving as a COVID First Line Treatment Centre amid the pandemic.

Even though the number of inmates are less, the jail staff ensure that it does not affect the crops in the jail farm. Earlier, Kanhangad jail was honoured with the title ‘green jail’ for the farming activities on the premises.

Also read: CPM, customs at loggerheads over affidavit in gold smuggling case