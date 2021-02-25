Actor attack case: Court rejects plea on cancelling Dileep's bail

Ernakulam: Sessions Court rejected the prosecution's plea to cancel actor Dileep's bail. Dileep is the eighth accused in the case. The prosecution sought bail cancellation alleging that Dileep had violated the bail conditions and tried to influence the witnesses. The Court proceeded after hearing in detail the arguments of both the parties in the petition.

The prosecution argued that key witnesses Vipin Lal, Jinson were threatened to change their statement. While Dileep's advocate argued that the witnesses had complained only in October while it is alleged that they were persuaded in January last year.

The advocate stated that the prosecutor's argument is suspicious. No evidence was found even though the Crime Branch probed the case.

An actor, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. She later managed to escape.

