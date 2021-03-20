After ED, IT dept serves notice to KIIFB seeking details of projects

Thiruvananthapuram: After Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department has initiated a probe against KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board). The I-T department issued a notice seeking details of KIIFB projects implemented in the last five years. Earlier, ED also had served a notice to KIIFB in this regard.

Apart from the details of the project, it is asked to submit details of the financial transactions made in five years. The letter forwarded by the IT Additional Commissioner also asked for the details of income tax paid for every project.

