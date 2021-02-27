Ahead of polls, Idukki villagers hope for long-pending bridge

Idukki: For more than 300 families living in Kizhake Mattukatta in Kanchiyar and Ayyappancoil Panchayat along Idukki, a long-pending bridge has become a dream.

For the past many decades, the residents have been requesting the LDF and UDF governments coming to power in Kerala alternately for a bridge to commute.

In the absence of which, people can’t even rush a patient to a hospital and if it rains, the situation gets worse.

The people living here, young and old, are all to depend on rafts to connect to the world across their little village. Though the authorities have been giving them promises from time to time, the bridge to connect their little village remains a dream.

On a raft, only four people can go at a time. People who come from outside who do not know about the raft’s capacity have met with water accidents by overloading the rafts.

A bridge can be the only solution to these people’s travel risking their lives.

The people of Kizhake Mattukatta hope that at least at this time when the assembly election is ensuing, the Government acts on the demand of these helpless villagers.