Antony signals end to his parliamentary stint

Thiruvananthapuram: One of Congress' tallest leaders AK Antony is all set to call time on his parliamentary career as he on Thursday said that he will not seek renomination after his present term in the Rajya Sabha ends next year.

"I plan to return here (Thiruvananthapuram) when my term in the Rajya Sabha ends next year. I have already made it very clear that I will have no role in state politics and I said this way back in 2004 itself," the former Union Minister and Kerala Chief Minister told a TV channel here.

Antony, who will turn 81 in December this year, has been in the Rajya Sabha for five terms and his present term ends on April 2, 2022.

He began his parliamentary career by winning his debut Assembly poll in 1970 and has been Chief Minister of Kerala on three occasions.

He also has the record for being the longest-serving Defence Minister (2006-14) in the UPA governments.

Though Antony hails from Cherthala in the Alappuzha district, he is settled in the state capital city.

His elder son Anil Antony is the convenor of the Congress party's digital media cell since last year.

IANS

