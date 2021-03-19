Activists smash controversial 'caste gate' in Kerala

Idukki: A controversial ‘caste gate’ was attacked and demolished in Idukki district in Kerala by members of the Bhim Army, an organisation of Dalit rights activists. The 'caste gate' is said to have denied the right of movement to residents of a colony at Thonikkuzhi colony near Thodupuzha Muttam Illamchari. The activists were arrested on charges of contempt of court as the case was before a court.

The government allotted the colony to residents 25 years ago located between the Malankara Estate and a forest. Though the panchayath made a road for them through the Estate to commute, the estate owners had blocked one end of it with a gate.

After strikes and protests, the District Collector had ordered that the gate remain open for the colony residents. However, the court verdict was in favour of the Malankara Estate owners who questioned the Collector’s order and moved the court.

An estate manager said there was a path for the residents to walk through and a member of the colony was given the key to the gates.

Amid the dispute, the residents have urged the Government to provide them free access to the town.

