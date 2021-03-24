BJP criticises Kerala govt over development projects

Visakhapatnam: Bharatiya Janata Party's spokesperson Gopal Agarwal criticised Kerala Government and estate developer DLF over the delay in the Kochi Gas Pipeline Project.

In a press conference on Wednesday, he said that the Kochi Gas Pipeline project was in the DLF's curriculum since 2009, but still, no development on the same has been done till now.

The making cost of this pipeline was 2,915 crores in 2009 but in 2021 it's making cost is 5,750 crores.

Slamming the Kerala government for not completing the Kochi Metro Project, the Solar Power Project and the Kunoor Airport, Agarwal said that, "it took Kerala Government 3 years to give permission for Kochi Metro Project, an that is why Kunoor Airport is not built yet."

Accusing the Kerala Government of not doing industrial development, he said that, "abide by the fact that Kerala is the most literate state in the country, the government is unable to promote industrial projects in the country." Adding to it he said that, "in the year 2020, 64 PSU in the state suffered a loss of 2,216 crores, which can directly affect the State's economy.