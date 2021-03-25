BJP-led NDA govt giving false promises, says CPI general secretary D Raja

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI general secretary D Raja on Thursday alleged the BJP-led central government keeps on giving false promises and was destroying the federal system of governance.

Raja, who is in Kerala to campaignfor the Assembly polls, also attacked the Congress-led United Democratic Front in the state and claimed it had failed to fulfill its last term's election manifesto.

"The BJP-led government at the Centre is destroying the federal system of governance and is snatching away all the political and financial powers of the state government." "Now they are giving false promises. What about the promises given by Prime Minister Modi last year, that he will confiscate black money and (create) two crores jobs per year.What happened to those promises," Raja asked.

Raja said at the time of election what BJP assures "is nothing but an attempt to fool the people."

"That is not going to happen in Kerala," he said.

He also asked the central government to reduce the fuel prices, which has been affecting the lives of the people of the country.

"The prices of crude oil are low in the international market but the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG are going up.Who is responsible for such a situation and whoare they trying to cheat?" Raja said

He alleged that the BJP was trying to intimidate political opponents using the central agencies.

"I have come across promises made by the UDF and the BJP. I would like to know what happened to the promises made by the UDF when they were in power.If I take one example and ask, what happened to the promises on social security pension?" Raja said.

He also alleged the BJP makes attempts to divide the people of Kerala into communal lines.

The CPI general secretary said he was confident that the LDF will win and come back to power as the "people of Kerala are very clear and determined to support the Leftfront".

PTI