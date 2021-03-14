BJP offered money to switch sides, says Kerala leader

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader and former Kazhakoottam MLA, MA Wahid, on Monday claimed that a BJP agent offered him money to join the party in ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.

He said that he was approached by an agent asking him to join the saffron party.

"He promised me a preferred constituency and the full expenditure for the election campaign. I outrightly rejected the offer as I am not a greedy person," added Wahid.

He further said that he reported the matter to the District Congress Committee (DCC).

