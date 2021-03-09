BJP's A P Abdullakutty all set to contest from Malappuram constituency in Lok Sabha by-polls

Kannur (Kerala): At Kannur constituency where prominent and popular leaders including Padyam Rajan, P Sasi, Ramachandran Kadannappally and A C Shanmughadas failed, yet A P Abdullakutty defeated Congress’s Mullappally Ramachandran in 1999, won the constituency on a Left ticket and got elected to the Lok Sabha. In 2004, Abdullakutty turned to be a ‘wonder kid’ (literally Albhudha kutti in Malayalam, rhyming with his name) for the party by defeating Mullappally Ramachandran yet again, at a margin of 80000 votes.

However, when Abdullakutty took a stand that development is above politics, in 2009, the party and Abdullakutty were on the verge of splitting ways. As Abdullakutty’s Modi praises went beyond limits, he was expelled from the CPM in the same year. Within no time, he joined Congress. When K Sudhakaran got elected to Lok Sabha, Abdullakutty got elected to the Kerala Assembly in an Assembly by-election from Kannur. Abdullakutty’s magic repeated in 2011. However, in 2016, he did not get a seat in Kannur. He was defeated from the Thalassery constituency. Following this, Abdullakutty slowly drifted away from Congress and kept a low profile.

Read: 'Gold smuggling accused was pressurised to name Vijayan'

Later, Abdullakutty reappeared in the political arena after his meeting with Narendra Modi. By 2019, Abdullakutty had reached the BJP after his stints with the CPM and Congress. The BJP State leadership welcomed Abdullakutty with both hands. His touch was magical with the BJP also. Outshining all other senior BJP leaders from the State, Abdullakutty became the national vice president of the BJP when the BJP reformed the national leadership. Now, there is another decision from the BJP national leadership. The BJP leadership has named Abdullakutty as the BJP candidate for the upcoming Malappuram Lok Sabha by-election.

Though Abdullakutty was ready to contest in the Assembly elections, BJP leadership decided to field him in the Lok Sabha elections so as to get national attention. With this, Abduallakutty has become the prominent politician who has contested for all the three major fronts in Kerala.

The political arena in Kerala is eagerly awaiting whether Abduallakutty, who has contested and won on CPM and Congress tickets earlier, would do any wonders this time, on a BJP ticket from Malappuram.

Read: Question & answer session between Pinarayi and Amit Shah is drama: Cong leaders