Both BJP and Congress share similiar sentiment on LDF: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit out at Yogi Adityanath and Rahul Gandhi, saying that though both leaders have different views on Kerala they share the same sentiments against the Left Party. The Chief Minister remarked that both UP Chief Minister and Congress leader have unity in their idea about LDF and they are also giving comments on Kerala without understanding the state completely.

"About 15 per cent of the migrant labours in Kerala are from Uttar Pradesh. Kerala's amenities could be learned from them if they were asked. Congress and BJP have the same policy on squandering the wealth of our nation as well as harming the people. It is why their voices have the same tone. Yet, Kerala is progressing along with the interest of the public."

Pinarayi Vijayan responded to the remark of Yogi Adityanath that Kerala is lagging behind everything and is a land of corruption and anarchy. Kerala CM speaks out that it is a BJP MLA from UP who once told that their state records the highest level of corruption in the country.

"The youngsters of Kerala are not leaving from their state just because they are unemployed, but because they are capable of work anywhere in the world. Our state hasn't recorded any communal riots since the last five years, but Uttar Pradesh did and they had witnessed the highest communal riots in the country as well." Pinarayi Vijayan criticised Yogi Adityanath that UP had been facing crimes and harassment against women with specific data on it. Though BJP had accepted Uttar Pradesh as their model state, Kerala hasn't taken them as models.

Kerala Chief Minister also pointed the Congress party's failure in the election as well as their incapability to contest against Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat. In the Rajya Sabha election at Gujarat, the Congress did not provide a candidate against the BJP in two seats.

"As they are unable to oppose BJP directly, no one can blame one, if raised a question on the relevance of UDF. We might feel the only sympathy for this kind of party leader though he came with an exception about Kerala. These stances clearly show the undertone of the duo, Congress and BJP," he said.

The state minister asked Rahul Gandhi to express his viewpoint on the Gujarat election and what is happening in Puducherry. The CM also warned the opposition party not to frame lies and send false messages to delude the people.

